Skeptics with a K: Episode #276

Bill Gates, Black Seed Oil, and global depopulation. Plus thymoquinone, unusable kitchens, and Nigella Lawson. Not virologists, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:02 — 48.9MB)
Bill Gates, Black Seed Oil, and global depopulation. Plus thymoquinone, unusable kitchens, and Nigella Lawson. Not virologists, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:02 — 48.9MB)
This entry was posted on May 14, 2020, 18:33 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)