Be Reasonable: Episode #064 – Paul Connett

This episode, Marsh is joined by Dr Paul Connett, a retired chemist and the head of the anti-fluoridation organisation the Fluoride Action Network.

This entry was posted on June 19, 2020, 17:06 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.