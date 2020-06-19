Be Reasonable: Episode #064 – Paul Connett

This episode, Marsh is joined by Dr Paul Connett, a retired chemist and the head of the anti-fluoridation organisation the Fluoride Action Network.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 50:56 — 35.0MB)
This episode, Marsh is joined by Dr Paul Connett, a retired chemist and the head of the anti-fluoridation organisation the Fluoride Action Network.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 50:56 — 35.0MB)
This entry was posted on June 19, 2020, 17:06 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)