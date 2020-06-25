Skeptics with a K: Episode #279

Homeopathic standards, blood groups, cod latin, and CEASE therapy. Plus web browser bugs, spike proteins, and ice cream. Like the boat scene in Willy Wonka, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on June 25, 2020, 15:01 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.