In this episode of Skeptics with a K, Marsh and Alice talk about the recent BBC documentary on ‘alternative’ cancer treatments. This episode deals with a difficult subject matter throughout and some listeners may find the conversation distressing. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

