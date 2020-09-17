Skeptics with a K: Episode #285

Pregnancy testing, inflatable sex dolls, and electronic waste. Plus Korean Barbecue, Bild Lilli, and Andy Capp. Just one pink line for Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on September 17, 2020, 16:03 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.