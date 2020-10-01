Skeptics with a K: Episode #286

Lockdown laws, Pizzagate, and contact tracing. Plus selling wardrobes, iPhone 6, and shoulder-barging pensioners. With Liverpool accents, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Nice to have Emma on without needing a content warning, huh? Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:29:54 — 61.8MB)
#1 by Julian Todd on October 2, 2020 - 12:00
This was probably the best episode so far. Very high information to waffle ratio! (Though to be fair I don’t listen to very many, except when I have to do some long days of diy-ing).
Meanwhile I’ve got this FOI addiction you might be interested in.
I’ve recently trawled up some science-related news involving Liverpool and an embarrassingly bad research grant to study how not to run pedestrians over at the bottom of Bold Street. Apparently the people awarding this money (which comes from speeding fines) don’t know what a “literature review” is, and why you have to do one. (Hint: so you know what you’re planning to research is not already known!) You can see the exchange here.
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/details_on_2019_grant_applicatio
I have a few like this, like when the Mayor signed a partnership with a fake organization from Malta to cure all CO2 emissions in the city by the end of 2020 using blockchain technology. Can’t make this stuff up.
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/global_warming_crisis_solved_by
Professional journalists mostly don’t have time for stuff that takes many months to uncover, so they just run with the press release. This is what I do to over-come the frustration with how bad the reporting is. I’d be really interested if the skeptics society had a FOI-club subgroup. There are so many stories to share.