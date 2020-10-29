Skeptics with a K: Episode #288

Pastel QAnon, content farms, Facebook, and the CAP code. Plus watermelons, rampant horses, and vaccine misinformation. Dipping roses in honey, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 59:23 — 40.9MB)
Pastel QAnon, content farms, Facebook, and the CAP code. Plus watermelons, rampant horses, and vaccine misinformation. Dipping roses in honey, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 59:23 — 40.9MB)
This entry was posted on October 29, 2020, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)