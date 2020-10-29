Skeptics with a K: Episode #288

Pastel QAnon, content farms, Facebook, and the CAP code. Plus watermelons, rampant horses, and vaccine misinformation. Dipping roses in honey, it’s Skeptics with a K. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

