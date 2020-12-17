«

InKredulous: Episode #049


Episode 49 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

This episode was recorded as part of the SITP Online project. There is a video of the livestream available on YouTube.

Appearing are:

  • Eli Bosnick – Trouble making co-host of Scathing Atheist Podcast, Citation Needed Podcast, God Awful Movies, Skepticrat and magician extraordinaire (@elibosnick)
  • Kat Ford – PHD student and member of The Merseyside Skeptics Society (@KatLikesJam)
  • George Hrab – Enigmatic and clean shaven host of the Geologic Podcast and many other wonderful achievements including his TEDx talk (@GeorgeHrab )
  • Michael Marshall – The Ockham winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)

