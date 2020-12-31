«

InKredulous: Episode #050


Episode 50 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing are:

  • Brian Eggo – Scotsman of great repute and proud father who captains good ship Glasgow Skeptics (@BrianEggo_
  • Michael Marshall – The Ockham-winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)
  • Cara Santa Maria – Host of Talk Nerdy, co-host at Skeptics Guide to the Universe, science communicator and QED alumni (@CaraSantaMaria)
  • Heath Enwright – Of the Scathing Atheist, God Awful Movies and Skepticrat podcasts (@heathenwright)

As ever, thanks for listening and for all the lovely comments and Happy New Year.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:49:12 — 75.1MB)

This entry was posted on December 31, 2020, 18:00 and is filed under InKredulous, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)