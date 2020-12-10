Skeptics with a K: Episode #291

Advertising arbitrage, hypnotic video games, Christmas movies, and content marketing. Plus duvet monsters, the Men in Black, and CGI babies. Solving it at the script stage, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Send your questions for our Christmas episode to podcast@merseysideskeptics.org.uk.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
#1 by Elin on December 10, 2020 - 14:29
Thank you for still having downloadable mp3-files! There are podcasts I’ve had to stop listening to because they only offer streaming. /old-fashioned listener without smart phone who uses mp3-player
PS And thanks for a great podcast, too. <3
#2 by Mister Sandwich on December 15, 2020 - 09:18
I’m still slightly bemused by Mike failing to recognise Gremlins as a Christmas film. Surely the Darlene Love song at the beginning is a bit of a clue.