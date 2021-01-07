Skeptics with a K: Episode #293

Welcome to 2021! Mixing vaccines, tiny little skirts, activated charcoal, and re-writing DNA. Plus making custard, living through history, mottled grey cheese, and French onion soup. Happy New Year from Skeptics with a K.

