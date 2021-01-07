«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #293


Welcome to 2021! Mixing vaccines, tiny little skirts, activated charcoal, and re-writing DNA. Plus making custard, living through history, mottled grey cheese, and French onion soup. Happy New Year from Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:51 — 26.6MB)

This entry was posted on January 7, 2021, 12:15 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Daniela on January 7, 2021 - 20:51

    Happy New Year!
    Thanks for another lovely episode.
    I was laughing hard at the food talk, I never bought any of the things you talk about (except pasta) I only make those from scratch and never even thought about doing otherwise – and then you were talking about how strange it is to make it from scratch…

    Quote
(will not be published)