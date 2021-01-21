Skeptics with a K: Episode #294

Lateral flow, zip anatomy, the Society of Homeopaths, and the Professional Standards Authority. Plus exponential croissants, red gold, and Ready Brek. Count to five, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:09:45 — 32.0MB)
#1 by Tom Williamson on January 26, 2021 - 09:14
Porridge causes no end of arguments in our house. I make porridge by tipping some cheap porridge oats into a pan, covering them with milk, and cooking them until them oats are done. This takes about two minutes, and before I eat it I’ll add some sugar or a dollop of jam. My other half makes porridge by putting milk in a pan, turning on a gently heat, and adding a small amount of oats. This cooks for about 20 minutes, until she has cooked milk with some oats in it. It’s ludicrous.