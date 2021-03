Marsh is joined by returning guest Darren Nesbitt, a flat earth proponent who has become a prominent figure in the anti-lockdown protests, and whose folk song “Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse (We Are The 99%)“ became something of an anthem for the protests against COVID-19 safety measures.

