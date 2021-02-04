«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #295


Podcast advertising, WhatsApp, and digital privacy. Plus raving about the cereal, the European Region, Record Breakers, and recommending mattresses. Fighting jet lag with bees, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

  1. #1 by Maarten on February 5, 2021 - 22:00

    Recently started using Signal for my messenger app (never used WhatsApp due to its association with Facebook). Signal is endorsed by Edward Snowden, Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey (the Twitter founder(!)). Further, unlike WhatsApp, it has a really good Windows desktop version that seamlessly syncs with your phone app.

