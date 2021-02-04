Skeptics with a K: Episode #295

Podcast advertising, WhatsApp, and digital privacy. Plus raving about the cereal, the European Region, Record Breakers, and recommending mattresses. Fighting jet lag with bees, it’s Skeptics with a K. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

