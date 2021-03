Marsh is joined by Milena Ivovic, a writer and painter who is a voluntary worker on the path of The Knowledge Book. In this episode, we explore what The Knowledge Book is, where it came from, and what effect the Omega energy that followers believe is contained in the book can have on humanity at an individual and global level.

