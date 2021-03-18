Skeptics with a K: Episode #298

In this extended episode of Skeptics with a K, Alice talks about the planned redundancies from the University of Liverpool’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, and Mike discusses green software development, and how Bitcoin works. For more information on the redundancies at FHLS, visit www.hls47.co.uk.

Note: The opening segment to this episode features a conversation about sexual harassment and the murder of Sarah Everard which some listeners may find distressing. If you need to skip past this segment, it finishes at 0:21:27.

