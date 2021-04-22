Be Reasonable: Episode #069 – Paul Boland

Marsh is joined by Paul Boland, a registered vet who regularly uses alternative medicine, and also treats human patients at his Klana Natural Health clinic. In this episode, we explore how Paul came to be an avid user of alternative medicine, why he felt he should expand his practice to treat people too, and what he makes of illnesses like COVID-19 and cancer.

This entry was posted on April 22, 2021, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.