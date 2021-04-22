Be Reasonable: Episode #069 – Paul Boland

Marsh is joined by Paul Boland, a registered vet who regularly uses alternative medicine, and also treats human patients at his Klana Natural Health clinic. In this episode, we explore how Paul came to be an avid user of alternative medicine, why he felt he should expand his practice to treat people too, and what he makes of illnesses like COVID-19 and cancer.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 56:19 — 25.8MB)
#1 by Darryl Anthony on April 23, 2021 - 10:37
Yay! Managed to complete my conspiracy nut job alternative medicine quack bingo card during this episode and I’ve won a poseable Christopher Hitchens action figure with realistic glow in the dark cigarettes. Cheers!