It’s April Fools Day! Where Marsh talks about Brian Rose, the conspiracy-theorist, podcaster, and former Wall Street banker who is standing for Mayor of London, and Mike talks about Agave Nectar, placebos, and pancakes. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

