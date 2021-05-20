Be Reasonable: Episode #070 – Cynthia Sue Larson

Marsh is joined by Cynthia Sue Larson, president of the International Mandela Effect Conference, founder of RealityShifters and author of books including Quantum Jumps, Reality Shifts, and High Energy Money
In this episode, we explore why people believe everyday details about our world differ from the version in our memories, and what this means for our ability to perceive reality.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 50:46 — 23.3MB)
#1 by Matthew on May 23, 2021 - 02:13
I have recently been taking early morning walks and listening to podcasts along the way. I dont remember downloading this podcast but somehow it found its way into my earholes. Each morning I grab my keys from the “key spot”, go for and walk and return the keys to the “key spot”. This morning I could not find the keys in the “key spot” even though I distinctly remember placing the keys there. Wouldn’t you know it, once I checked the shorts I had worn yesterday there were the keys still inside the pocket.
Normally I would chalk this down as me forgetting to return the keys and not remembering because I usually do return the keys (or do I?). After listening to this podcast it made me think: did reality change subtly to move the keys from the “key spot” into my shorts pocket; OR did reality change subtly to alter my memory of not returning the keys to a memory of returning the keys even though I didn’t?
I guess there is not way to know.
I was talking about this to a friend I met while walking around the neighbourhood and they told me they avoid this whole issue by not taking keys with them on their morning walk. Instead they realised one day that their front door exists in a superposition of being open and shut at the same time so they can just kind of phase through the door. This obviously only works around twilight when the laws of quantum physics are more dominant than classical mechanics. Its quite convenient for the early morning walks though – avoids that whole key finding Mandela effect.
The real reality shift is the friends we made along the way.
#2 by Rob on May 23, 2021 - 23:19
I think Marsh really missed a trick, when she said “Stephen Hawking, who’s sadly passed away now…” in not saying “Stephen Hawking isn’t dead” then going “woahhh, shiiit” on slowly ‘discovering’ that he is actually dead.
I mean, it would be completely at odds with the spirit of Be Reasonable, and would take on a “This proves it!” life of its own in the Mandela Effect community, but it would have been funny.
#3 by Rob on May 24, 2021 - 11:53
Towards the end it went a bit like this:
SUE: “People seem to have great power to imagine all sorts of things about the past and convince themselves of it…”
ME: “Yes. This. Exactly this.”
SUE: “…thereby changing the past through retrocausality.”
ME: “Oh, no.”