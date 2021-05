This week Marsh talks about the anti-vaccine and conspiracy misinformation group The White Rose, and Alice tackles the P-shot, which purports to treat erectile dysfunction and increase sexual stamina. Meanwhile, Mike goes to the doctor with his legs. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

