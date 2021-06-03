InKredulous – Episode #051

Episode 51 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing are:

Kat Ford – PHD student and member of The Merseyside Skeptics Society (@KatLikesJam)

Michael Marshall – The Ockham-winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)

– The Ockham-winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh) David Alnwick – David Alnwick is a writer and magician with a passion for using magic to tell scary stories. A previous headliner and host of QED, David has had fifteen sell-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows and has completed several UK theatre tours.

(@davealnwick)

David Alnwick – David Alnwick is a writer and magician with a passion for using magic to tell scary stories. A previous headliner and host of QED, David has had fifteen sell-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows and has completed several UK theatre tours. (@davealnwick)

Bryce Blankenagel – Researcher and host of the Naked Mormonism podcast and panellist at QED Conference 2018 (@NakedMormonism).

