InKredulous – Episode #051


Episode 51 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing are:

  • Kat Ford – PHD student and member of The Merseyside Skeptics Society (@KatLikesJam)
  • Michael Marshall – The Ockham-winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)
  • David Alnwick – David Alnwick is a writer and magician with a passion for using magic to tell scary stories. A previous headliner and host of QED, David has had fifteen sell-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows and has completed several UK theatre tours.
    (@davealnwick)
  • Bryce Blankenagel – Researcher and host of the Naked Mormonism podcast and panellist at QED Conference 2018 (@NakedMormonism).

As ever, thanks for listening and for all the lovely comments.

