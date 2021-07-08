Skeptics with a K: Episode #306

Mike, Marsh, and Alice are joined by returning guest Emma to talk about the furore surrounding the Parole Board’s recommendation to release Colin Pitchfork. Meanwhile, Mike looks at a research paper into the morality of autistic people. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Note: Emma’s segment in this episode includes references to indecent exposure, murder, and rape.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:21 — 35.5MB)
#1 by Emma B on July 8, 2021 - 18:02
I’ve been listening to this podcast for years and I only just now noticed that every (recent) episode is uploaded at exactly 10:23am UK time, or at least the last several episodes I checked have been.
not sure when you started doing this but it’s funny