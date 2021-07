This week, Alice talks about the conspiracy theory which says viruses don’t exist, and Marsh looks at the hilarious product gaffes which seem to cluster around the Dorset area. Meanwhile, Mike accidentally takes up gardening. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

