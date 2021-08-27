Be Reasonable: Episode #073 – Anthony Grant

Marsh is joined by Anthony Grant, from Resonator.uk, to talk about the Resonator Bioresonance device.

In this episode, we talk how bioresonance devices work, how physical illness starts first with emotional stress and lowered pH levels, how the bioresonance device can kill the parasites, viruses, bacteria that cause all ill health, and Anthony’s recent encounter with the Advertising Standards Authority for claiming his device was more effective at preventing COVID-19 than a vaccine.