Skeptics with a K: Episode #308

This week, Mike talks about the unintended consequences of decisions taken by web developers, and Alice talks about chlorophyll supplements and unhealthy relationships with food. Meanwhile, Marsh organised a party and went to see Black Widow. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Note: Alice’s segment touches on themes around eating disorders, which some listeners may wish to avoid.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:21:38 — 37.5MB)
#1 by James on August 6, 2021 - 09:44
Reddit’s design choices have been terrible in recent years, their old site is much better as are the unofficial reddit apps, i don’t think anyone likes the official app.
It’s much nicer to use on a proper PC, particularly with browser extensions like a good ad blocker and Reddit Enhancement Suite, which can force the use of http://old.reddit.com/ (the fact that reddit even keep this option alive signals to me even they know the old design is superior in a lot of ways).
I’m surprised Alice didn’t touch on how autism in women gets massively under seen because all the testing criteria were designed around men, which can be said for a lot of medical testing when you look into it.