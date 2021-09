In this bumper episode, Alice talks about the documentary ‘Sickness and Lies’, which claims social media influencers are faking chronic illness for attention and notoriety, and Marsh discusses the question mark over the authorship of the book ‘The Reason I Jump: The Inner Voice of a Thirteen-Year-Old Boy with Autism’. Meanwhile, Mike takes up axe throwing and goes to see Free Guy. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke

