Skeptics with a K: Episode #311

This week Alice talks about the website Healthline and their evidence review of mistletoe-based alternative therapy iscador. Meanwhile, Mike talks about ivermectin and the claims that it leaves people sterile. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

