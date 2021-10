Marsh talks about the ups and downs of the regulation of chiropractors in the UK, and Mike talks about what exactly he means when he says ‘the placebo effect isn’t real’. Meanwhile, Alice gets annoyed at people being awful, and Mike visits the Covid test centre. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

This entry was posted on September 30, 2021, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.