Robin Ince – The Importance of Being Interested: Adventures in Scientific Curiosity

When: Thursday, October 21st 2021, 7.30pm – 11.00pm

Where: Frederiks, 32 Hope Street

Comedian Robin Ince quickly abandoned science at school, bored by a fog of dull lessons and intimidated by the barrage of equations. But, twenty years later, he fell in love and he now presents one of the world’s most popular science podcasts. Every year he meets hundreds of the world’s greatest thinkers. In his latest book, Robin reveals why scientific wonder isn’t just for the professionals. Through interviews with astronauts, comedians, teachers, quantum physicists, neuroscientists and more – as well as Robin’s own journey with science – he explores why many wrongly think of science as distant and difficult.

Robin Ince co-created The Infinite Monkey Cage and has been hosting it with Brian Cox for 12 years. It has won numerous awards including the Sony Gold Award and the Rose D’Or award. Robin has won the Crick Science Journalism Award, numerous Chortle awards AND Celebrity Mastermind, though he forgot that calcium was the main element of chalk. His books include How to Build a Universe (part one) , The Bad Book Club and I’m a Joke and So Are You.

**COVID Security**

This is our first event back in public and we take the threat of COVID very seriously.

Here are some things you could do to help look after yourself and our other attendees (if you like):

• If you have access to a lateral flow test, why not take a test before you join us? If it’s positive for COVID-19, please stay at home.

• If you have new symptoms of COVID-19, even if a lateral flow test is negative – we’d prefer you stay at home. We’ll have other social events in the future that you can join in when you’re feeling better.

• If you feel comfortable and able to wear a mask while moving around the venue then please do wear one. We’ll bring some spares if you’d like to wear one but forgot to bring one.

• We’ll also bring some hand sanitiser that you’re free to use any time you want to.

• Please be respectful of other people’s boundaries. Give each other plenty of space and be considerate. If you need to cough or sneeze, cough into your elbow or a tissue and throw the tissue away before sanitising your hands.

**NHS COVID Pass trial**

For our first event back, we are trialling use of the NHS COVID Pass and we would really appreciate our attendees help in this trial. In order to ready your NHS COVID Pass there are a number of steps you can follow.

1) Download the NHS app on your smartphone. This is a separate app the NHS Covid app. Once you are registered with the NHS app your COVID pass can be viewed under “Get your NHS COVID Pass” – click continue, then domestic. This will show a QR code that we can scan.

2) From the NHS app you can also download a PDF copy or receive a copy by email in case you do not have access to the internet from your smartphone.

3) If you do not wish to install the NHS app, or you do not have a smartphone – you can get a paper copy of your COVID Pass by mail by following this link: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-pass/get-your-covid-pass-letter/ the paper copy will take at least 5 days to arrive.

The COVID Pass will confirm to us that you have either: had two COVID vaccines, had a positive antigen test within the previous 6 months, or that you have conducted a lateral flow test within the preceding 48 hours and the test was negative (for the online COVID pass only). We will not be informed which of these is the case for you.

If you have conducted a lateral flow test in the 48 hours before the event, you will need to register it with the NHS. To do so, you can follow the instructions at this link: https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result

Please try to make sure you have your NHS COVID Pass ready to scan before you enter the venue so we can minimise delays to entry.

When we scan your NHS COVID Pass, we will retain no information from you – we are only using it as a pre-event check.

Thank you for helping us keep our attendees safe!