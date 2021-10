Mike looks at a new paper from Australia which questions the power of placebo, Marsh investigates a new survey which claims half of young British people attend church every month, and Alice talks about what happened when she went in for surgery. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

This entry was posted on October 14, 2021, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.