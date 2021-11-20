Be Reasonable: Episode #076

Marsh is joined by Stan Shepherd, author of New Flat Earth. In this episode, we talk about Stan’s journey into flat Earth belief, why he believes most flat-earthers are wrong about the moon landing, and the Biblical basis for rejecting the spherical Earth.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 55:26 — 25.4MB)
#1 by Simon on November 21, 2021 - 17:26
Hi
I’ve listened to all the be reasonable podcasts to date.
Love them. Love the format. Admire your self control.
I got 16 mins in and couldn’t take anymore.
Just one straight answer and less advertising of the book and I might have made it a little further.
Keep up the great work!
#2 by Kitty on November 22, 2021 - 01:02
Hi Marsh
I couldn’t agree more with Simon! That Ep was *UNLISTENABLE* ! Not just because of the poor quality on Stan’s end… but the utter nonsense he was stuttering out. None of it made sense… until he mentioned he built his Flat Earth Theory upon the Bible!
I think once someone declares research and worldview taken from The Bible – they’re out of all rational conversation!
As always, Marsh, you handled yourself with such aplomb… when I would’ve thrown the computer 2 minutes in! Bravo.
Kitty, Melbourne
#3 by Chris on November 22, 2021 - 17:45
He obviously does not live near a ocean. Because I know I cannot see Hawaii from the American west coast.
As a kid we lived on the Monterey peninsula in California. I thought I could see China, it turned out to be Santa Cruz on the other side of Monterey Bay.