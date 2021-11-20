Be Reasonable: Episode #076

Marsh is joined by Stan Shepherd, author of New Flat Earth. In this episode, we talk about Stan’s journey into flat Earth belief, why he believes most flat-earthers are wrong about the moon landing, and the Biblical basis for rejecting the spherical Earth.

This entry was posted on November 20, 2021, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.