Alice looks into Apitherapy, the practice of using bee stings for therapeutic purposes, and Marsh talks about COP26 and the ‘charitable’ lobbying efforts of climate change denial. Meanwhile Mike gets excited about the new series of Doctor Who. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

