«

Be Reasonable: #077 – Joy Warren


Marsh is joined by Joy Warren, from Fluoride Free Alliance UK, whose current petition to Parliament to ban water fluoridation has more than 35,000 signatures.

In this episode, we talk about what the FFAUK believe to be the dangers of fluoridation, how useful it could be to draw comparisons between fluoridated and unfluoridated populations, why dental associations might disagree with anti-fluoride activists, and Joy’s broader beliefs about public health and medicine.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 46:48 — 21.4MB)

This entry was posted on December 16, 2021, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)