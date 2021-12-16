Be Reasonable: #077 – Joy Warren

Marsh is joined by Joy Warren, from Fluoride Free Alliance UK, whose current petition to Parliament to ban water fluoridation has more than 35,000 signatures.

In this episode, we talk about what the FFAUK believe to be the dangers of fluoridation, how useful it could be to draw comparisons between fluoridated and unfluoridated populations, why dental associations might disagree with anti-fluoride activists, and Joy’s broader beliefs about public health and medicine.