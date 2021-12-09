«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #317


Alice and Marsh discuss what happened when they attended a raucous and public discussion on idea of Vaccine Passports.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:38:40 — 45.3MB)

