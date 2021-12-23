«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #318


Mike exploits a captive Christmas audience to tell the story of the unknown actor who claims to have secretly played the lead in Doctor Who.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 32:36 — 15.0MB)

This entry was posted on December 23, 2021, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)