Marsh is joined by past life regression therapist Linda Backman, from The RavenHeart Center. In this episode, we talk about what past life regression is, the benefits Linda believes it can have in helping clients process their emotional and physical issues, and whether or not it is important that past life experiences can be verified as accurate.

