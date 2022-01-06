Skeptics with a K: Episode #319

Happy New Year! This episode, Mike annoys cryptocurrency fans talking about web3 and non-fungible tokens, and Marsh examines SEO-baiting ‘news’ articles and sponsored scientific studies. Meanwhile, Alice talks about her December commitment ceremony. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

This entry was posted on January 6, 2022, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.