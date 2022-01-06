Skeptics with a K: Episode #319

Happy New Year! This episode, Mike annoys cryptocurrency fans talking about web3 and non-fungible tokens, and Marsh examines SEO-baiting ‘news’ articles and sponsored scientific studies. Meanwhile, Alice talks about her December commitment ceremony.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
#1 by Citizen Gold on January 6, 2022 - 18:21
I’ve been constantly amazed at peoples take on NFTs. I’m on board with the position taken in this podcast. It’s a tech looking for a solution.
As I understand it, for all practical purposes these are just proof of ownership.
I think a solution that could step up is treating these as copyright registrations. To use one of the examples from the show, I purchase the NFT of the bored monkey. From the registered date of sale I own the copyright on that. Others may have copies, but I would be the one with the legal right to request others stop selling it on their online store. Or, at least negotiate royalties from sales.
This could be extended out to any organisation that publically tracks ownership. Vehicle VIN numbers, land, even parcel tracking for delivery services (although this one may not be great for privacy purposes.)