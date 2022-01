This week, Marsh examines the nature of consensus and how people can be misled by it, while Alice looks into the topical Ayurvedic skin cream ‘Dermaved’, recently withdrawn after it was found to be adulterated with steroids. Meanwhile, Mike watches Hamilton.

