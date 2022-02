Marsh looks at the YouTube interview between former London mayoral candidate Brian Rose and the conspiracy theorist David Icke. Meanwhile Mike talks about the claim that placebos are getting more powerful, and Alice finds an unconventional use for chopsticks. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke

