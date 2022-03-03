Skeptics with a K: Episode #323

This week, Mike, Marsh and Alice are joined again by Emma to talk about open prisons and the abscondment of Paul Robson. Meanwhile Alice talks about the human fascination with food and health, and Marsh gives an update about the White Rose and talks about reaching anti-vaxxers.

Please note that Emma’s story contains some references to sexual offences.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

If you want to donate to support Emma fundraising for Women’s Refugee Connect, you can do so at justgiving.com/emmarunsmanchestermarathon