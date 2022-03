Marsh gives an update on Gerson therapy, and how the Charities Commission regulates the promotion of alternative medicine. Meanwhile, Mike looks into the apparently eerie and uncanny ability of The Simpsons to predict the future. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

This entry was posted on March 17, 2022, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.