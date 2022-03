Alice looks into the claims that the COVID-19 vaccine causes changes in menstruation, and Mike falls down a rabbit hole when he asks why dogs need to take vitamins. Meanwhile, the whole team is exhausted from celebrating the civil partnership of regular guest host Emma. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke

