Emma returns to talk about the planned changes to the parole system, while Mike ponders what was the first ever science fiction story. Meanwhile, Alice and Marsh talk about their adventures in South Wales and Mike cuts a cake with a sword. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

