Mike Hall – The Placebo Myth

When: Thursday, May 19th 2022, 7.30pm – 11.00pm
Where: The Casa Bar, 29 Hope Street
More information:
**COVID Security**
Although the rules have changed somewhat – we’re still being cautious about the threat of COVID-19.
Here are some things you could do to help look after yourself and our other attendees:
• If you have access to a lateral flow test, why not take a test before you join us? If it’s positive for COVID-19, please stay at home.
• If you have new symptoms of COVID-19, even if a lateral flow test is negative – we’d prefer you stay at home. We’ll have other social events in the future that you can join in when you’re feeling better.
• If you feel comfortable and able to wear a mask while moving around the venue then please do wear one. We’ll bring some spares if you’d like to wear one but forgot to bring one.
• We’ll also bring some hand sanitiser that you’re free to use any time.
• Please be respectful of other people’s boundaries. Give each other plenty of space and be considerate. If you need to cough or sneeze, cough into your elbow or a tissue and throw the tissue away before sanitising your hands.