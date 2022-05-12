Skeptics with a K: Episode #328

Marsh and Alice present part one of their experiences at the Great Awakening Tour in Birmingham, a nexus of conspiracy theories, anti-vaccine activism, sovereign citizens, and amateur poetry. Meanwhile, Mike is excited for the casting of the new Doctor.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke
Note: we made an edit to the show after publication to remove some comments about a statue that was made by a problematic sculptor (which we did not realise until after publication).
