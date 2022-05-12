«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #328


Marsh and Alice present part one of their experiences at the Great Awakening Tour in Birmingham, a nexus of conspiracy theories, anti-vaccine activism, sovereign citizens, and amateur poetry. Meanwhile, Mike is excited for the casting of the new Doctor.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke

Note: we made an edit to the show after publication to remove some comments about a statue that was made by a problematic sculptor (which we did not realise until after publication).

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:27:43 — 40.3MB)

This entry was posted on May 12, 2022, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)