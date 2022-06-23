Skeptics with a K: Episode #331

Marsh and Alice take a long weekend in London to visit the Get Well conference, from the people behind What Doctor’s Don’t Tell You. Meanwhile, Mike looks into claims that Google has created a sentient artificial intelligence.
Tickets for QED 2022 are now available, priced £120 or £80 for students or under 18s. You can pick up your ticket today at qedcon.org.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:38:46 — 45.3MB)
#1 by Thomas Williamson on June 24, 2022 - 12:59
Can you put the text of that generated Swak piece here please?
#2 by Mike on June 24, 2022 - 13:20
This week, we’re going to talk about the placebo effect. Do people really perceive that they are getting a more effective treatment?
We know little about how placebo affects the mind-set and physiological responses associated with an intervention, but we do know that there is a physiological change after the fact. This can present as symptoms of the condition, or as a longer-lasting recovery of the condition.
The first assumption we make is that people are not getting better. After surgery, we have the sensation in our face for weeks, even though we only lost hair about 6 weeks after the operation. The second assumption is that the improvement is real. People may talk about severe pain after, or even weeks after surgery, which can be converted into pain relief.
All of these claims concerning big, important changes after, before, or even during the intervention, I think in all probability are pure propaganda or self-serving reasons to argue for a treatment we can’t even look for in clinical trials. It’s an attempt to create the illusion of knowledge and skill to persuade patients into believing what they see in front them.
#3 by Thomas Williamson on June 24, 2022 - 13:48
That’s amazing! XD