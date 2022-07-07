«

Deborah Hyde – Heresy, Sorcery, Royalty and A Witch


When:  Thursday, August 18th 2022, 7.30pm – 11.00pm

Where: The Casa Bar, 29 Hope Street

A parchment style background with the title "Heresy, Sorcery, Royalty and a Witch" in old style script. Below is Deborah's logo - a cartoon witch on a broomstick - and her contact details which can be found in the main text of the post.

 

Deborah Hyde is former editor of The Skeptic and is a fellow of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry. She writes and lectures about belief in the malign supernatural, with special regard to the folklore, psychology and sociology behind belief. http://deborahhyde.com/ @jourdemayne
In 1441, Margery Jourdemayne was burned alive at Smithfield. She was a commoner cunning-woman – or ‘witch’ – yet her social group contained the highest in the land.
Join us as we put aside our expectations to uncover the politics, religion, social classes, law and context of Margery’s fifteenth century life and death.

