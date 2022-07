While Marsh is stranded in the USA, Mike and Alice are joined by special guest Lana to talk about Mindfulness Meditation, Breast Implant Illness, and the latest TikTok trend ‘vabbing’. Meanwhile, Alice takes up permanent residence in the sunshine and Mike hands back his Doctor Who fan card. Find Lana on Twitch at twitch.tv/alytanks.

This entry was posted on July 21, 2022, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.