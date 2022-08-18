Skeptics with a K: Episode #335

Mike, Marsh and Alice are joined by returning guest Emma to talk about the reasons behind the UK Barristers’ strike. Meanwhile, Marsh looks into a recent job posting for an NHS reiki practitioner, and Mike spills his drink on someone’s arse at the theatre.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

